No bridge even 9 months after deadline

To smooth the commute between Patuakhali's Galachipa and Dasmina upazilas, the LGED department initiated the construction of a bridge over the Sutabaria river.

It was scheduled to be completed by February 6 this year.

However, only half of the works are complete so far, compelling locals, especially school-going children, to cross the waterbody on small dinghies, risking their lives.

According to LGED sources, the construction of this 426-metre bridge was undertaken under a Tk 50.90 crore project in August 2020.

The tender for this construction was allotted jointly to Nabarun Traders Ltd and Abul Kalam Azad Traders.

"We are unable to carry goods to and from the district town and Dasmina due to the delayed construction works," said Abul Kalam, a grocer of Alipura Bazar.

Monir Mridha, a resident of the village, and other locals echoed him.

Proprietor Abul Kalam Azad of the construction firm with the same name said, "The construction was delayed due to a shortage of manpower, and the pandemic further added to the delays. We have applied for an extension and hope to finish work by June 2024."

Engineer Maqbul Hossain of LGED in Dasmina said, "About 60 percent of the work is complete. However, the project could not be completed within the stipulated time due to various reasons. We have received an appeal for extension, and hopefully, the bridge will be ready for use by mid-2024."