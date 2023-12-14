No bridge to connect them

Residents of 9 villages suffer as bridge lies damaged for 6 years

Students from the eastern side of the Sutabaria river take a dinghy to cross over to the western side to go to school while the only bridge connecting the two ends remains unrepaired. Photo: Star

The iron bridge over the Sutabaria river in Betagi Sankipur Union of Patuakhali collapsed six years ago, severing road communication between the western and eastern sides of the waterbody.

Locals, including students and traders in nine villages, now rely on risky dinghies for river crossings.

Of the suffering villages, Tafalbaria, Garam Ali, Jafrabad, and South Bara Gopaldi are located on the eastern side of the Sutabaria, while Ramballav, Dabari, Chingaria, Chandrabaz, and Kharija Betagi remain on the west, with the damaged bridge being their only connecting route.

Residents on the eastern side have to cross over to the other side on a daily basis as kitchen markets, schools, and clinics are located there.

According to the upazila LGED office, the bridge was shifted and placed on the river in the 2014-15 fiscal year, costing Tk 10 lakh. However, the 150-foot structure broke down on December 14, 2017, after a sand-laden cargo hit it.

Mitu Akhter, a sixth grader at Kharija Betagi High School, said they find it very risky and get scared to cross the river by boat.

Seventh grader Nasreen Begum echoed the same.

According to Rafiqul Islam, headteacher of the school, there are around 550 students in his institution and Kharija Betagi Government Primary School combined, and 75 of them are residents of the eastern side.

"Our attendance is being affected," he said.

Meanwhile, business at the once-crowded Jamir Mridha market has lessened over the years due to the status quo.

Local UP Chairman Moshiur Rahman said, "We raised the issue several times in parishad meetings and to the LGED office."

Mokbul Hossain, upazila LGED engineer, said, "The construction of a 120-metre bridge on the river has been initiated, and the spot's soil testing is also complete. We will start work soon."