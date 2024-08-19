No BNP men involved in recent disturbances: Fakhrul

Recent violence a conspiracy to undermine students' victory, says BNP general secretary

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today said the party men of BNP and its affiliated organisations have no involvement in the recent "disturbances."

"Certain individuals are conspiring to undermine the students' victory. They are creating disturbances and unfairly targeting our party members," Fakhrul said after placing wreaths at the shrine of party founder Ziaur Rahman at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the city.Earlier in the day, Fakhrul along with party leaders offered prayers at the shrine, marking the 44th founding anniversary of the Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Swechchhasebak Dal.

There have been numerous violent incidents and attacks since former prime minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country on August 5.

"We want to make it clear that none of our party members are involved in these incidents. We are actively working to bring an end to these disturbances," Fakhrul added.

"We have already started efforts to strengthen the party's organisational structure."