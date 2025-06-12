No barrier to Tarique Rahman’s return, says home adviser

Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said today there is no obstacle to BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman returning to Bangladesh.

"He is a citizen of Bangladesh. He is free to return whenever he decides," the adviser said.

The adviser made the remarks in response to a question on whether Tarique's return would be easier following the upcoming meeting with the chief adviser.

Speaking in front of Salna Highway Police Station in Gazipur at 11:30am today, the adviser urged journalists not to publish partial quotes.

"Please report everything I say in full. Partial reports often lead to misrepresentation. Neighbouring countries sometimes circulate false reports based on such incomplete information," he warned.

Addressing public health issues, the adviser said greater awareness is needed regarding the use of polythene.

"People must be made aware so that polythene is not used under any circumstances," he said, adding, "Masks must be used properly, not just kept in pockets. We must stay alert, even though we are not currently facing serious Covid-related issues."

On the issue of push-ins by Indian authorities, despite Bangladesh's objections, the adviser said the matter has already been addressed by the foreign affairs adviser and formal letters have been issued.

"If any Bangladeshi nationals are staying in their country, of course we will take them back, but they must return through proper channels," he said.

When asked about the risk of Covid-19 transmission from those being pushed in, he said, "Tests are being conducted for everyone. Measures have been taken to strengthen awareness and health screening at airports and land ports."