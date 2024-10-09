No alternative to repealing CSA

Say speakers at event, term the law ‘fascist govt’s tool’ to suppress free speech

Describing the Cyber Security Act (CSA) as a tool used by the previous "fascist government" to stifle free speech and instill fear among the populace, speakers at a roundtable yesterday called for the law to be immediately repealed.

They urged the government to replace the CSA with a new law that would truly protect the citizens' rights online.

The event titled "Revocable Cyber Security Act: People's Expectations" was held at the Jatiya Press Club, and was co-hosted by Digitally Right, Nagorik, and the UN resident coordinator's office.

Some 30 participants, including those victimised under the law, rights activists, political leaders, lawyers, journalists, and civil society members, made these demands.

They called for scrapping all the cases filed under the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Act-2006, the Digital Security Act (DSA)-2018, and the Cyber Security Act-2023, alongside adequate compensation for the victims, and a formal apology from the state.

The speakers also demanded those responsible for misusing the law, from law enforcement officials to members of the judiciary, be held accountable.

Speaking at the discussion, Dr Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of Transparency International Bangladesh, said that there is no alternative to repealing the CSA and the authorities have to make an announcement on this immediately.

He said that all cases filed so far under the CSA must be dismissed without delay.

"This law [CSA] has only led to harassment of people. Ensuring accountability of those who misused the Digital Security Act is crucial. Otherwise, a similar situation may arise again."

He said that both individuals and institutions involved in misusing the CSA and DSA must be held accountable.

"Intelligence agencies, in particular, used the Cyber Security Act the most to harass people, and that's why keeping them in check is essential. Even if a new law is enacted, its name cannot carry the words 'Cyber Security' because the current law has taken away the security of the ordinary people," Iftekharuzzaman said.

Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua, a Supreme Court lawyer, said that a large number of people have been harassed under the CSA.

The chief adviser of the interim government has encouraged open criticism, but cases are being filed now under the CSA like it was done during Hasina's regime.

He said that 275 cases have been filed under the CSA since its enactment in 2023. Additionally, at least 5,818 cases filed under the DSA and the ICT Act are currently under trial.

Eminent photographer Shahidul Alam, Rastra Sangskar Andolon's Chief Coordinator Hasnat Kaiyum, Regional Director for Article 19 South Asia Sheikh Manjur-E-Alam, and Managing Director of Digitally Right Miraj Ahmed Chowdhury also spoke at the programme, among others.

CR Abrar, chair of the event and also the executive director of Refugee and Migratory Movements Research Unit, said, "As citizens, we need to ensure security of our digital devices so no one can control those as they please."

Rights activist Rezaur Rahman Lenin presented a concept paper highlighting 12 points on why the CSA should be abolished instead of amended.

At least a dozen speakers, who were victimised by the CSA, shared their personal experiences and called for scrapping it. They detailed the physical and mental trauma they endured in jail after being repeatedly denied bail.

Nusrat Jahan Sonia, a schoolteacher from Patuakhali, said that she was arrested on August 4 in 2018 on charges of "spreading rumours" on social media about the student protests demanding safe roads.

Terming her arrest "unjust", she said that she was seven-month pregnant at that time.

Didarul Islam Bhuiyan, an activist of Rastrachinta, demanded justice for the "killing" of writer Mushtaq Ahmed in prison. Didarul and Mushtaq were arrested in the same case filed under the DSA in 2020.