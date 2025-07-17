No alternative to polls for democratic transition: Moyeen

BNP Standing Committee Member Abdul Moyeen Khan yesterday said no path outside the electoral process is acceptable for a transition to democracy.

"We want to make one thing very clear -- we believe in democracy. There is only one process for a democratic transition. And what is that process? That process is a free and fair election. Beyond this, we know of no other path -- not in Bangladesh, not anywhere else in the world," he said.

Moyeen made these remarks at a protest rally organised by the Jatiyatabadi Muktijoddha Dal at the Jatiya Press Club.

He said those who do not believe in democracy and want to run the country by other means are on a "different path" than the BNP.

"It must be made clear: if anyone wants to impose autocracy under the guise of democracy, the BNP will not allow it."

Condemning the offensive remarks made against the party's acting chairman Tarique Rahman, Moyeen said, "There is a mystery behind the various incidents that have taken place in the country over the past few days. That mystery must be revealed to the 18-crore people of Bangladesh. We believe in peaceful politics, we believe in orderly politics, and we believe in fair politics."

Addressing the freedom fighters, the BNP leader said, "We grew up in this country. You fought in the Liberation War -- have you ever seen such words, such language, such offensive remarks being used openly like this in Bangladesh?"

"The actions we have been witnessing over the last few days, which are being carried out with a deliberate intention of destroying Bangladesh's image -- we must analyse why this is happening and identify those responsible," he added.