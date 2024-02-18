Bangladesh
UNB, Munich
Sun Feb 18, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Feb 18, 2024 03:35 AM

Bangladesh

No alternative to adequate climate funding

Says foreign minister
Climathon, a hackathon addressing local climate challenges held during February 16-17 at the capital’s The Daily Star Centre, brought the country’s brightest minds together to advocate climate change vulnerability, sustainable entrepreneurship, academia, and policymaking. Curated by GenLab, Climathon Dhaka is an integral part of the global initiative launched by EIT Climate-KIC, an entity within the European Union dedicated to combating climate change through innovation. Photo: Star

There is no alternative to strong global partnerships, collective action and more fund to developing nations to deal with climate change impacts, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said yesterday.

He said the flow of climate financing for the developing countries is gradually shrinking but it is the need of the hour to ensure adequate funding for these countries to reach climate goals.

The minister made the call while speaking at an event titled "Cause and Effect: A Two Front Battle against Climate Change" held on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference last evening.

He said Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable countries, despite being the country with one of the lowest carbon emissions (0.48 percent of global emissions).

At the same time, he said, Bangladesh is also identified as a unique example to the world in dealing with climate change.

Norway's International Development Minister Anne Beathe Tvinnereim, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, United Arab Emirates' Minister of Climate Change and Environment Mariam Binte Mohammed Saeed Almheiri and other panelists reiterated the importance of global concerted efforts to deal with the climate issues.

