No AL candidacy without active participation

Says Hasan Mahmud

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud yesterday said the ruling party Awami League's candidacies for the upcoming general election cannot be obtained without record of active participation in party politics.

"The candidate must have sacrificial mindset, dedication, long continuity, and popularity for the party. There is no possibility of getting a candidacy without these," he said.

Hasan Mahmud, also AL joint secretary general, made the remarks while exchanging views with media personnel after collecting his nomination form for the 12th parliamentary election from the AL central office on Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital.

Mentioning that no "hybrid" would get the nod as AL candidate in the election, the information minister said the party seldom considers someone's own popularity, despite the absence of a record of service in party politics.

Asked whether BNP would participate in the election, Hasan said it is their (BNP) matter. "If someone misses the election train, there is nothing we can do," he said.