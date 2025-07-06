No active militant presence in Bangladesh: home adviser

The reports of suspected extremists' deportation from Malaysia shows no links to local terrorist networks, he says

Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury today said that the recent reports of suspected extremists being deported from Malaysia do not indicate any operational ties to terrorist networks within the country.

"There is no militant activity in Bangladesh. With your cooperation, we've rooted out militancy," he told journalists at a press briefing following a visit to the export cargo village of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport and the BADC cold storage facility in Dhaka.

His remarks came in response to recent media reports that several Bangladeshi nationals had been detained in Malaysia and later deported over alleged links to the Islamic State (IS).

The Malaysian inspector general of police reportedly alleged that the suspects were collecting funds for IS activities in Bangladesh.

Regarding the matter, the adviser today said it is under verification.

"We have not received any official communication suggesting they were involved in militancy. Our foreign ministry has already issued a press release clarifying the situation. As far as we know, three individuals were deported due to overstaying their visas," he said.

Asked whether Bangladesh had sought clarification from Malaysian authorities, he added, "We are trying to communicate through proper diplomatic channels. But let me be clear -- there is no trace of IS or other terror networks operating in the country."

"You (journalists) no longer report militant activity, because it's no longer happening. That's a sign of progress," he said.

However, he acknowledged that external narratives could sometimes be used to exert pressure or create stigma.

"You should ask the foreign ministry about that. They can explain whether these statements are part of an attempt to label Bangladesh unfairly," he added.

Earlier in the day, the adviser visited the cargo handling facilities at the airport and the BADC cold storage unit, where he inspected infrastructure supporting the export of vegetables, fruits, and other perishable items.

"There was no inauguration today, this was a routine inspection," he clarified in response to a reporter's question.

He said Bangladesh's agro-export capacity is increasing and that steps are being taken to improve logistics in support of this growth.

"Previously, there were some disruptions in exports due to customs-related issues. Our traders suffered losses. We are working to avoid such problems in the future," he said.

The government plans to expand the existing cold storage and construct a new export terminal equipped with additional scanning and refrigeration facilities, ensuring proper storage of perishable goods in case of flight delays.

"In the current terminal, if goods miss the flight, there's no proper cold storage inside. The new terminal will fix that," he added.