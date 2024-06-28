No accidents occurred due to signal error

Rail minister tells JS

Railways Minister Zillul Hakim yesterday in parliament claimed that no accident has occurred so far due to an error in the signal system by Bangladesh Railways.

The minister said this while replying to a tabled question of Awami League MP M Abdul Latif.

He said projects are underway to establish railway connections in all districts and continuously modernise the signalling system of the entire railway, alongside procuring high-quality engines and coaches.

Meanwhile, Textile and Jute Minister Jahangir Kabir Nanak informed the House that the government has earned about Tk 10,454 crore by exporting jute from 2012-13 to 2022-23.

He came up with the disclosure while responding to a question from AL MP Morshed Alam.