Nizam Hazari’s personal assistant held while going to India

The personal assistant of former member of parliament Nizam Uddin Hazari (Feni-2) was detained by the immigration police while he was travelling to India today.

Police detained Farid while he was trying to enter India through Brahmanbaria's Akhaura land port this afternoon, Akhaura land port Immigration Police in-charge Inspector Khairul Islam confirmed the matter to The Daily Star.

He said Farid, a resident of Panchgachia area of ​​Feni's Sadar upazila, came to Akhaura land port immigration to go to India.

Immigration police then confirmed his ban on leaving the country, the inspector said, adding that he was later detained.

Farid was also known as PS Manik.

The police officer also said the issue of his detention is being discussed with the higher authorities. Necessary action will be taken as per instructions.