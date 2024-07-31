Nirmul Committee and Gonojagoron Mancha welcome the decision

The Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee and Gonojagoron Mancha have welcomed the government's move to ban Jamaat-e-Islami and Islami Chhatra Shibir.

The Nirmul Committee, following a joint meeting with advisory councils and central committee members, led by Shyamoli Nasrin Chowdhury, yesterday said they welcomed the move, although the government has delayed in making the decision.

They urged for these groups to be recognised as war criminal organisations through trials by the International Crimes Tribunal.

In a press release, they also called for a commission, including a Supreme Court judge, to investigate Jamaat and its affiliate parties for killing, torturing, and creating anarchy.

The committee emphasised the need to probe the financial, social, and cultural institutions controlled by war criminals and Jamaat-Shibir.

Gonojagoron Mancha similarly welcomed the government's decision.

"We have learned from media sources that the 14-party alliance unanimously decided to ban the politics of Jamaat-e-Islami and Islami Chhatra Shibir on July 29," said Imran H Sarkar, the platform's spokesperson.

"Banning Jamaat-Shibir's politics was one of the demands of Gonojagoron Mancha, which started on February 5, 2013," Sarkar added.