Nipun gets anticipatory bail in 8 cases

The High Court yesterday granted anticipatory bail to BNP leader Nipun Roy Chowdhury till January 11 next year in eight cases, including one filed over vandalism of the chief justice's residence.

The cases were filed with Ramna, Paltan and South Keraniganj police stations in connection with the incidents of violence centring BNP's rally on October 28.

The HC directed Nipun to surrender before the trial court concerned by January 11.

The HC bench of Justice Md Habibul Gani and Justice Ahmed Sohel passed the orders following eight bail petitions filed by Nipun.