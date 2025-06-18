Ninth grader found dead in M’singh

Police recovered the decomposed body of a ninth-grade student from a septic tank in Phulpur upazila of Mymensingh early yesterday, three days after he went missing.

The victim, Md Abu Raihan, 17, was the son of Tofazzol Hossain from Merigai village. He was a student at a local high school.

Quoting family and locals, police said Raihan was allegedly in a relationship with a neighbouring girl. Her family had recently assaulted and threatened him over the matter.

Raihan went missing around 11:00pm on Friday. Locals detected a foul smell from a septic tank on Monday night and informed police.

The body was sent to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital for autopsy. No case was filed till filing of this report.