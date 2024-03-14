Nine shops gutted in fire

At least nine shops were gutted after a fire broke out at a furniture market in Golakandail area of Narayanganj's Rupganj upazila yesterday.

The fire broke out around 1:30pm, likely due to electrical short circuit. Three units of firefighters doused the blaze after an hour, said Robiul Hasan, station officer of Araihazar Fire Station.

However, the exact amount of monetary loss couldn't be ascertained as of filing this report.

In a separate incident, a fire broke out at the ground floor of a commercial building in Tanbazar area of Narayanganj city around 10:30am.

Two units of firefighters doused it promptly, said Fakhr Uddin Ahammad, deputy assistant director of Narayanganj Fire Service and Civil Defence.

No casualty was reported in either incident.