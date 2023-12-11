Nine more lives lost to dengue

At least nine dengue patients, four from Dhaka, died in the last 24 hours till yesterday morning.

With this, the total number of deaths rose to 1,661, of which 958 are from Dhaka, according to the DGHS.

With 459 new dengue cases, the total number of cases this year rose to 3,17,232, of which 1,08,998 were from Dhaka.

A total of 2,291 dengue patients are still undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country, 580 of which are in Dhaka.

Among the total cases, 3,13,280 dengue patients have already been released.

GM Saifur Rahman, assistant professor of medical and applied entomology at National University, said the current weather conditions are still favourable for Aedes mosquitoes, the vector of dengue fever, to breed as the temperature hasn't dropped significantly yet.

Not conducting mosquito control activities properly is one of the main reasons for the continuous rise in number of dengue cases this year, he said.

If herd immunity is developed or if temperature comes down to below 16 degrees Celsius, then the infection rates are likely to come under control, Saifur said.

To contain the spread next year, the authorities must chalk out a plan now and take necessary steps, he said.

"The absence of surveillance and initiating necessary steps outside Dhaka, especially in district towns, are causing higher infection rates this year," Saifur added.