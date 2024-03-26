Nine envoys to return

Preparations are on to appoint several new envoys of Bangladesh in missions abroad. The development came after the foreign ministry issued orders to at least nine ambassadors and high commissioners to return to Dhaka since February.

The returning envoys are: Khalilur Rahman, high commissioner to Canada; Md Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan, ambassador to Germany; Md Monirul Islam, ambassador to Italy; Sultana Laila Hossain, ambassador to Poland; Maj Gen Md Ashikuzzaman, ambassador to Kuwait; Mohammad Sufiur Rahman, ambassador and permanent representative of Bangladesh to the UN Offices and other international organisations in Geneva; Shahabuddin Ahmed, ambassador to Japan; Mohammed Abdul Hye, ambassador to Thailand; Ashud Ahmed, ambassador to Greece; and Md Ruhul Alam Siddique, high commissioner to Pakistan

Foreign ministry officials said seven of them have contractual appointments, and some of their contracts were extended for six months ahead of the national elections, while job periods of two others will be expiring soon.

"That's why these envoys were asked to return to Dhaka. This is a routine administrative issue," said a foreign ministry official.

Preparations to appoint new ambassadors are underway, the official added.