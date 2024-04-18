Nine Dubai-Dhaka flights cancelled for rain in UAE

A total of nine flights under three foreign airlines bound for Dhaka from Dubai and Sharjah were cancelled yesterday due to record rainfall in the United Arab Emirates.

Of the three airlines, Air Arabia cancelled five flights, while Emirates and Fly Dubai cancelled two each, said Group Captain Kamrul Islam, executive director, Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

The rains began late Monday and by the end of Tuesday, more than 142 millimetres (5.59 inches) of rainfall had soaked Dubai over 24 hours.

At the airport, standing water lapped on taxiways as aircrafts landed.

The airport ended up halting arrivals Tuesday night and passengers struggled to reach terminals through the floodwater covering surrounding roads.