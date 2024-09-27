Nine Bangladeshi teenagers return after languishing in Indian jail for 2 years

Nine Bangladeshi teenagers, aged between 16 and 18, returned home through Benapole check post last night after spending two years in an Indian jail.

Petrapole Immigration Police handed over the teenagers to Benapole immigration authorities around 9:30pm, said Omor Faruk Majumder, officer-in-charge of Benapole Immigration Police.

The returnees hail from Kishoreganj, Khulna, and Narayanganj districts.

OC Faruk said that the teenagers were lured to India by human traffickers two and a half years ago with promises of well-paid jobs. However, the brokers abandoned them at Kolkata's Sealdah railway station, where they were subsequently arrested by Indian police. The court sentenced them to two years in prison.

Arifa Akter, an official from Jessore Justice and Care, and Toufiquzzaman from Rights Jessore, said the teenagers are currently being sheltered at their homes in Jashore and will be reunited with their families soon.