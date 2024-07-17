NICRH and Belgian cancer hospital sign MoU

The National Institute of Cancer Research & Hospital (NICRH) of Bangladesh and the Bordet Cancer Institute at Hôpital Universitaire de Bruxelles (HUB), Belgium, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Brussels on Monday.

Bangladesh Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg, and the European Union Mahbub Hassan Saleh signed the MoU on behalf of NICRH.

Representing HUB were Francis de Drée, deputy chief executive officer, Jean-Michel Hougardy, chief medical officer, and Chloé Spilleboudt, physician-in-chief of the Bordet Institute.

The MoU aims to build a strong partnership between these institutions. It focuses on joint research and bringing specific expertise in cancer care through capacity building and infrastructure development.

According to a statement from the Bangladesh Embassy to the EU, "This MoU will be a tool for collaboration in cancer research, including basic, epidemiologic, prevention, diagnosis, screening, treatment, cancer control, and survivorship research."

The Bordet Cancer Institute is a renowned multidisciplinary medical institution in Belgium. For over 75 years, it has been dedicated to fighting cancer. The institute offers patients leading-edge diagnostic and therapeutic measures in prevention, screening, and treatment of all types of cancer. The institute also conducts significant research leading to major discoveries and provides specialised university training.

This MoU signing comes after three years of discussions and negotiations, facilitated by the Bangladesh Embassy in Brussels.

Sharing details of the state-of-the-art facilities at the Jules Bordet Institute, Francis de Drée said, "We are very enthusiastic to start the collaboration with Bangladesh."

Ambassador Saleh said that this MoU paves the way for Bangladesh to take a significant step forward in cancer treatment and research.

He added that under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership, Bangladesh aims to become a knowledge-based society, achieving her vision of a 'Smart Bangladesh' by 2041.