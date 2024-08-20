NHRC employees call for separate pay structure, benefits

Officers of the National Human Rights Commission Officers' Assocation today demanded the establishment of a separate pay structure, pension scheme, provident fund, housing facilities, and transportation arrangements.

In a press statement, the platform of NHRC employees also called for urgent amendments to the National Human Rights Commission Act of 2009, aligning it with the United Nations' Paris Principles.

They said they have been seeking these rightful employment benefits for over a decade. Although a new commission is appointed every three years with promises to address these demands, little has been done except procedural formalities.

The statement highlighted that the lack of meaningful action has left employees in a state of ongoing mental distress and uncertainty about their future.

They also demanded government loan benefits and the construction of a dedicated building for the commission.

The officers' association expressed hope that the interim government, committed to reforming the state based on principles of non-discrimination, will fulfil the long-standing legitimate demands of the commission's officers and employees.

The employees further stated that addressing the long-standing discrimination they face will empower them to contribute even more effectively to the protection of human rights for all citizens of the country, the statement reads.