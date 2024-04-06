‘Nezam risked his life to save bank’s money’

Says Rab on abducted Sonali Bank manager after handing him over to family

Nezam Uddin, the manager of Sonali Bank in Ruma upazila, who was abducted by Kuki-Chin terrorists, risked his life to prevent looting of the bank's vault, said Rab.

Khandaker Al Moin, director of RAB's legal and media department, said this yesterday after Nezam was officially handed over to his family members.

On April 2 night, a group of armed men robbed Sonali Bank and abducted Nezam, after they broke into the Ruma Upazila Parishad office to snatch firearms of security personnel.

Nezam was freed in Ruma town on Thursday evening after what Rab said were two days of negotiations.

During a press conference in Bandarban, the Rab official said Nezam was freed unharmed due to "various pressures applied to the terrorists" by the law enforcers. He said several Rab teams started working on rescuing the bank official after the April 2 incident.

In a press release sent to the media, Rab said the rescued bank manager provided important information about the attack by the militants and what happened to him after the attack.

According to Rab, after being caught by the militants, Nezam identified himself as an agriculture department official to save the bank vault from being looted.

However, the armed militants, who were dressed in some kind of military uniform, took the bank official and three others hostage.

At one stage, they asked the bank manager for the key to the bank's vault. After Nezam refused, they tried to break the vault but failed, said the Rab press release.

Later, the bank manager was blindfolded and taken out of the bank to a remote area. According to Rab, the militants constantly changed their locations before the release of the bank manager.

Yesterday, the militants contacted the family members of the bank official and strictly warned them against seeking administrative help.

However, Rab could identify their location and applied pressure on the militants successfully to release Nezam.

Asked, Khandaker Al Moin said RAB and joint forces rescued Nezam unharmed and completely healthy without any transaction of money or ransom.

However, multiple police sources told The Daily Star yesterday that Nezam was released an hour after his family gave the abductors Tk 15 lakh.

The sources said the family paid the money after being assured that Nezam would be returned in sound health.

RAB Additional Director General (Operation) Mahbub handed over Nezam Uddin to his family around noon.

Khandaker Al Moin said the combined drive of security forces is continuing to recover arms and ammunition.