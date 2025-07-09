Next polls key to rebuild trust in police, admin

Says CEC AMM Nasir Uddin

The upcoming national parliamentary election is an opportunity to restore the image of the police and the administration, said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin yesterday.

"We have fought for 15 years to establish the right to vote -- now is the time to fulfil our responsibility," he told reporters at an event organised by the Reporters Forum for Election and Democracy (RFED) at the Election Commission headquarters in the capital.

The elections in 1991, 1996 and 2001 prove that free and fair polls are possible in Bangladesh, he said.

He went on to urge the administration, police and other law enforcement agencies to regain the public's trust by performing their duties well.

"Only when voters can go to polling stations without any hindrance, cast their votes for their preferred candidates freely and return home safely on their own, will we be able to say that voting rights have truly been established."

Calling on journalists to ensure that "headlines" do not dilute the core message, he said: "Please be mindful while presenting news. I have seen many times that even if the report is positive, the headline or scroll carries a negative message. This confuses and disheartens the public. Please use captions that help people grasp the positive message."

Asked about the date of the next election, Nasir said it has not been finalised yet. All details, including the polling day, will be announced at least two months prior to the election.

Foreign observers who had termed the past three national elections "credible" will not be allowed to observe the upcoming parliamentary election.

"Why should we accept observers who certified the last three elections as 'very good' and 'acceptable'?"

Meanwhile, a three-member delegation from Canada met the CEC. After the meeting, the CEC said that the Election Commission has contacted the European Union regarding the deployment of foreign observers for the election.

The EU has been requested to send observers from all 28 member states in a coordinated manner.

However, the CEC made it clear that biased observers will not be allowed under any circumstances.

"We will review them carefully. We will accept those who are experienced, defensible, reliable and have observed elections in various countries. Under no circumstances will we approve those who certified the last three elections."

Election commissioners Abdur Rahmanel Masud, Tahmida Ahmad, Md Anwarul Islam Sarker and Abdul Fazal Md Sanaullah were present at the event.

RFED General Secretary Golam Rabbani moderated the event, which was presided over by its President Kazi Jebel.