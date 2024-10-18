Next election 'possible' by 2025: Asif Nazrul

Search committee soon for new Election Commission

Law Adviser Asif Nazrul said the next national election could be arranged by the next year, 2025, after completing the pre-election preparations, including formation of a new Election Commission through a search committee.

"I think realistically, holding the election can be possible by next year," he said.

The law adviser made these comments last night during a Channel I programme titled "Ajker Patrika", in response to a question from Daily Manabzamin Chief Editor Matiur Rahman Chowdhury about the timing of the election.

Asif said a search committee will be formed soon to help form the new Election Commission.

He said that the new Election Commission will first create an accurate voters' list, after which an election will take place.

In response to a question about the extradition of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, the law adviser mentioned that Bangladesh has an extradition treaty with India, and if India adheres to the treaty, Hasina should be returned to Bangladesh.

He said Bangladesh will oppose strongly if India tries to talk about a provision that was not done in "good faith."

Asif said they will have many legal arrangements. "India is certainly bound to return Hasina [to Bangladesh] if India interprets the law honestly."

During the TV programme with Matiur Rahman Chowdhury, adviser Asif mentioned that he had never said that any journalist would be tried in the International Crimes Tribunal.

"It was a big misinterpretation of what I actually said in the overall context," he said.

Asked about a perception that he is the most powerful adviser, Asif said that he has the same power as other advisers in the Council of Advisers.

He said Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus holds most of the consultations with the student leaders and it is logically done.