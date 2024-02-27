Newspapers losing appeal with declining circulations

Says Jatiya Press Club general secretary

Jatiya Press Club General Secretary and Daily Bhorer Kagoj Editor Shyamal Dutta today said newspapers are losing their appeal globally with the dominance of digital media and feared about its future after 10-12 years.

He, however, encouraged the journalists to keep engaged in creative writing and reading more apart from their journalistic works.

"It's very essential to remain engaged in creative writings. At any cost, we must find out time to keep writing and reading more," said Shyamal Dutta, who has an experience of around 40 years in journalism.

He was speaking at function at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosted by the Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) to honour its two members Rased Mehedi (Facebook E Dekhi Chand) and Mahfuz Mishu (Dhaka Talks) who came up with their books in this year's book fair.

Chairman of Bangladesh International Institute of strategic Studies (BIISS) and former Ambassador AFM Gousal Azam Sarker spoke at the event as the chief guest.

Sarker highly appreciated DCAB members' active engagement in creative writing and encouraged others to write.

DCAB President Nurul Islam Hasib and General Secretary Ashiqur Rahman Apu also spoke at the event.