Newspapers to get 5-day Eid-ul-Azha holiday from June 5-9

The Newspaper Owners' Association of Bangladesh (NOAB) announced a five-day holiday for newspaper offices from June 5 to 9 on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha

The Newspaper Owners' Association of Bangladesh (NOAB) announced a five-day holiday for newspaper offices from June 5 to 9 on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

As a result, no newspapers will be published from June 6 to 10, according to a holiday notice signed by NOAB President AK Azad.

The decision was taken at a meeting of NOAB's Executive Committee, it said.

In Bangladesh, Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated on June 7, said an official announcement.

This time, the Bangladesh government has declared a 10-day Eid vacation.