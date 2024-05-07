Newspaper hawkers’ association gets new committee

Mohammad Abdul Mannan and Mohammad Jahangir Alam have been elected president and secretary of Dhaka Sangbadpatra Hawkers' Bahumukhi Samabaya Samity Ltd recently.

Besides, ABM Belal Hossen was elected vice-president. The election was held at an annual general meeting at the Samity's central office on May 4, said a press release.

Jahangir

The 12-member committee include Md Sarif Hossen, Md Abul Kashem, Md Deloar Hossen, Md Sirajul Haque, Md Joynal Abedin, Md Abu Hanif, Nurer Zaman, AKM Monir Hossen Bhuiya, Shah Alam Patowary.