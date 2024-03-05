Newlywed’s body recovered from husband’s residence

The body of a newlywed woman was recovered from her husband's residence in Pallabi area of Dhaka on Sunday evening.

The deceased was identified as Mahfuza Motaleb, wife of Aminul Islam.

Pallabi police station Officer-in-Charge Apurbo Hasan, quoting Mahfuza's family, said, Aminul used to torture Mahfuza, demanding dowry since their marriage as his mother-in-law has a FDR of Tk 7 lakh.

On Sunday evening, Aminul phoned Mahfuza's family, asking them to come to his residence as she fell sick. When they reached, they found her dead.

On information, a police team recovered the body from the house and sent it to Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy, the police officer said.

Police arrested the husband in connection and Mahfuza's family filed a case.