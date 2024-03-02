Newly-appointed state ministers pay homage to Bangabandhu

Newly appointed seven state ministers today paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing floral wreaths on the portrait of Bangabandhu in the Dhaka's Dhanmondi-32.

They are State Minister for Planning Md Shahiduzzaman Sarker, State Minister for Rural Development and Cooperatives Division Md Abdul Wadud, State Minister for Labour and Employment Md Nazrul Islam Chowdhury, State Minister for Finance Washika Ayesha Khan, State Minister for Health and Family Welfare Rokeya Sultana, State Minister for Education Shamsun Nahar, and State Minister Cultural Affairs Nahid Izahar Khan.

Later, they paid rich tributes to the martyrs of the great Liberation War at the National Memorial in Savar.