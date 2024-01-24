Bangladesh
BSS, Dhaka
Wed Jan 24, 2024 07:46 PM
Last update on: Wed Jan 24, 2024 07:48 PM

Newly appointed JS whips meet PM

BSS, Dhaka
Wed Jan 24, 2024 07:46 PM Last update on: Wed Jan 24, 2024 07:48 PM
Photo: PID

The newly appointed whips of the Jatiya Sangsad led by Chief Whip Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury today paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official Gono Bhaban residence in Dhaka this afternoon.

At the onset of the meeting, they greeted the prime minister with a flower bouquet.

Whips Iqbalur Rahim, Abu Saeed Al Mahmud Swapan, Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, Md Nazrul Islam Babu and Saimum Sarwar Kamal were present.

PM's Assistant Press Secretary ABM Sarwer-E-Alom Sarker informed newsmen of the matter.

