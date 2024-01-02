New year brings ‘unhealthy’ air

Dec 31 celebrations exacerbate Dhaka’s air, noise pollution, says study

On the first day of 2024, Dhaka's air quality was categorised as "very unhealthy" with an Air Quality Index (AQI) score of 259, posing a serious health risk to residents, according to a study.

This represented a 39-point increase compared to the previous day, the last day of 2023.

The increase in air pollution is due to the celebration of the new year with firecrackers and lanterns, said the study.

The Center for Atmospheric Pollution Studies (CAPS) released a study titled "Research Report on Air and Sound Pollution Due to Firecrackers and Lanterns for New Year Celebration," revealing that the capital's AQI increased to 259, up from 220 on December 31.

If the AQI remains below 50, it is considered "healthy." It is deemed "very unhealthy" if the AQI stays between 201 and 300 and considered "seriously unhealthy" if it reaches 301 to 500.

For the past seven years, the research team has been monitoring the intensity of air and noise pollution during the English New Year celebrations.

They have also been measuring the difference in air and noise pollution in the hours before and after New Year celebrations.

The study reveals a significant change in Dhaka's AQI on the first day of January compared to the last day of December for the last seven years.

Analysing the data, the research team observed that the AQI has increased by a minimum of six percent to a maximum of 66 percent from December 31 to January 1.

During this period, Dhaka's AQI consistently remained in the categories of "very unhealthy" and "seriously unhealthy'.

The air pollution from 11:00pm to 11:59pm on December 31, 2023, increased by 64 microgrammes per cubic meter. It was 91 microgrammes during the same time in 2022, the report said.

Additionally, it noted that when compared to the previous year, the pollution (due to new year celebrations), had decreased by 1 percent.

"When the clock struck 12:00am, the pollution began to rise. At 1:00am, the air pollution per cubic metre increased by 249 microgrammes [from 64]," said CAPS Chairman Prof Ahmad Kamruzzaman Majumder, who is also a dean at the Faculty of Science at Stamford University Bangladesh.

Prof Kamruzzaman, also joint secretary at Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (BAPA), pointed out that the celebration of the English New Year not only contributes to air pollution but also generates noise pollution.

"Before 12:00am, the average Leq [Equivalent Continuous Sound Level] remains at 48 to 70 decibels. However, after 12:00am, the Leq rises to 85 to 110 decibels, which poses a serious threat to human health," he explained.

He added that the trend of noise pollution over the past seven years due to New Year celebrations has remained consistently noisy.