New walkway to open before Eid

The newly constructed walkway of Kalurghat Bridge in Chattogram is set to open to the public before Eid-ul-Azha.

The repair work of the bridge is also nearing completion.

"The construction work is 98 percent completed. We now have to finish the railing work," said Zishan Dutta, bridge engineer of Bangladesh Railway (East Zone).

The renovation work of the bridge began in August last year at a cost of Tk 55 crore. While it was supposed to be completed within three months, the work got delayed, causing sufferings to commuters.

Around 10 lakh people from Boalkhali, Patiya and Rangunia have no alternative to cross Karnaphuli river without using the bridge.

The Roads and Highways Department launched a ferry service next to the bridge while the bridge remained closed to the public to ease commuters' sufferings to some extent.

"It takes me a considerable time to cross the river by ferry as the bridge remains closed. Once vehicle movement on the bridge resumes, it will mitigate our suffering," said Nayeem Uddin, who used to commute from Boalkhali upazila to the port city using the bridge,

BR officials said they are trying to reopen the bridge for vehicular movement within June.

"The road work of the bridge is expected to be completed within this month," Zishan Dutta said.

Constructed in 1931, the metre-gauge single-line rail bridge was reconfigured in 1962 so that vehicles could use it too.

BR has long been working to replace Kalurghat Bridge, and already got a proposal to construct a rail and road bridge approved.