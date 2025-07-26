New university teachers' platform launched

A new platform of teachers was launched at Dhaka University today with the aim of bringing together the university teachers from diverse ideological backgrounds.

The platform, named University Teachers Link (UTL), draws inspiration from the spirit of the July uprising, and was formally introduced at an event held at the Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) cafeteria today.

Abdur Rahman, father of martyr Osman who was killed during last year's student-led July Uprising, inaugurated the event and formally announced the name of the platform, along with the name of its convenor.

Md Ataur Rahman Biswas, chairman of the Islamic History and Culture Department at Dhaka University, has been named the convenor of UTL.

A 53-member convening committee was also announced at the event. The committee includes seven joint convenors, five joint member secretaries, and 38 members.

Mohammad Bilal Hossain of the history department at Jagannath University has been announced as the member secretary, while Md Mosharraf Hossain of the Finance Department at Dhaka University will serve as treasurer.

At the launch, Convenor Ataur Rahman Biswas said, "We seek to move forward, carrying the aspirations of the July Revolution and the expectations of the student community. We believe that a group of trustworthy teachers and researchers is needed in our universities who will work for the country."

"Initially we have started our work in some public and private universities, and through a committee we are trying to establish connections with Bangladeshi scholars at home and abroad," he added.

In a written statement, Member Secretary Mohammad Bilal Hossain said, "UTL's vision is to build a dignified, independent, and ethical academia. Its mission includes ensuring safe campuses, protecting the interests of teachers and students, participating in policy‑making, and fostering an environment for knowledge cultivation."

He further said that the platform's "short‑term goals include forming UTL units across universities, ethical protection for teachers, organising seminars and workshops, curriculum reform, and developing a scholar network," and their "long‑term goals include connecting expert educators, enhancing capacities, formulating national education policy, establishing research funds, and fostering international cooperation."

"UTL membership is open to teachers of any university who align with its principles," he added.

Present at the launch event were the vice‑chancellors, pro‑vice‑chancellors, treasurers, senior professors, retired faculty members, educationists, members of martyr families, and those injured in the July uprising.