New univ teachers’ platform launched

A new teacher's platform was launched at Dhaka University yesterday with the aim of bringing together university teachers from diverse ideological backgrounds.

The platform, named University Teachers Link (UTL), draws inspiration from the spirit of the July uprising, and was formally introduced during an event at the Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) cafeteria yesterday.

Abdur Rahman, father of martyr Osman who was killed during last year's July uprising, inaugurated the event and formally announced the name of the platform.

Md Ataur Rahman Biswas, chairman of the Islamic History and Culture Department at DU, has been named the convener of UTL.

A 53-member convening committee was also announced at the event. The committee includes seven joint conveners, five joint member secretaries, and 38 members.

Mohammad Bilal Hossain of the history department at Jagannath University has been announced as the member secretary, while Md Mosharraf Hossain of the Finance Department at Dhaka University will serve as treasurer.

At the launch, Convener Ataur Rahman Biswas said, "We seek to move forward, carrying the aspirations of the July Revolution and the expectations of the student community. We believe that a group of trustworthy teachers and researchers, who will work for the country, is needed in our universities."

"Initially, we have started our work in some public and private universities, and through a committee we are trying to establish connections with Bangladeshi scholars at home and abroad," he added.

In a written statement, Member Secretary Mohammad Bilal Hossain said, "UTL's vision is to build a dignified, independent, and ethical academia. Its mission includes ensuring safe campuses, protecting the interests of teachers and students, participating in policy‑making, and fostering an environment for knowledge cultivation."

He further said that the platform's "short‑term goals include forming UTL units across universities, ethical protection for teachers, organising seminars and workshops, curriculum reform, and developing a scholar network" and that their "long‑term goals include connecting expert educators, enhancing capacity, formulating national education policy, establishing research funds, and fostering international cooperation."

"UTL membership is open to teachers of any university who align with its principles," he added.

Also present at the launch event were the vice‑chancellors, pro‑vice‑chancellors, treasurers, senior professors, retired faculty members and educationists from various public universities, alongside members of martyr families and those injured in the July uprising.