New private airline Fly Dhaka by Nov

A new private airline, Fly Dhaka, is set to be launched by November this year.

Once in operation, Fly Dhaka will be the fourth private airline operating in the country alongside Novo Air, US-Bangla Airlines and Air Astra.

Jatiyo Party lawmaker and business Anisul Islam Mahmud is the owner of the airlines.

"Fly Dhaka Airlines is all set to spread its wings by November this year," said Lt Gen (retd) Molla Fazle Akbar, chief executive officer of the airline.

"Prioritising the paramount importance of safe travel coupled with affordability, the airline has already secured its aircraft and is actively addressing various matters pertaining to acquisition of the Air Operator's Certificate," Fazle Akbar also said.

"Our aim is not only to establish a robust presence in the domestic market but also to extend to the global arena. Negotiations with a giant Asian airline is already underway to this end," the CEO added.

The airline will commence operations on domestic routes with ATR 72-600 model aircraft. Subsequently, for international services, it intends to introduce Airbus or Boeing aircraft, thereby ensuring safety, efficiency and reliability in its global operations.

As per the rules, the airline will get permission to operate flights on international routes after operating flights on domestic routes for at least one year.

Fly Dhaka will be the 12th private operator to enter the industry in the past 25 years, of which eight were eventually forced to cease operations for cash crunch, inefficiency and other reasons.