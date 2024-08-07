New leadership takes charge of Bangladesh Police Association

Almost all policemen who supported Hasina regime now in hiding, says new committee president

A section of police inspectors and sub-inspectors dissolved the previous committee of the Bangladesh Police Association (BPA) and formed a new 39-member committee today.

Mahbubur Rahman, former inspector and ex-officer-in-charge of Ramna Police Station, announced the new committee at the BPA office in Paltan, Dhaka.

Police inspector Md Abdullahel Baki will lead the new committee as president. Inspector Daud Hossain has been appointed as secretary.

In his address, Inspector Baki said, "Since the fall of autocracy during the student and public uprising, many police establishments have been damaged."

He added that numerous policemen have been injured or killed due to the public's anger.

Baki criticised the previous committee members, saying, "Almost all the policemen who supported the oppressive Hasina government have gone into hiding."

He warned that the lives of innocent policemen are now at risk.

He added, "We observed the situation closely and held an emergency meeting at the association office on Tuesday."

Baki said that attempts to contact the old committee members failed.

"They could not be reached even after repeated tries," he said.

Baki concluded, "In this crucial time, the previous executive committee has been unanimously abolished. The new committee has been formed to address the situation and guide subordinate police members."