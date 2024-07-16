New housing project, same old fate?

CDA takes on another scheme despite not finishing previous three

Chattogram Development Authority has taken up yet another housing project, despite struggling to complete its previous three such projects.

The state agency sent a Development Project Proposal for "Patenga Bay Pearl Housing" to the Ministry of Housing and Public Works last month for approval.

According to project documents, CDA wants to implement the housing project on 60 acres of land in three phases. The first phase will be implemented on around 20 acres of land in North and South Patenga, with 114 residential and commercial plots.

However, CDA's history in residential project implementation has been a sorry one so far.

CDA is having a difficult time completing its three ongoing projects -- Ananya Abasik 1, Silimpur, and Karnaphuli -- due to a myriad of issues, including water crisis and layers of soft soil on project lands.

In fact, not a single house has been built under the Karnaphuli housing project taken in the 1992-93 fiscal year at a cost of Tk 12 crore, while most plots in the two other projects are also vacant.

Taking up new housing projects is not realistic while previous projects lie incomplete. — Md Delwar Hossain Mazumdar Urban planner

Besides, CDA took on two more housing projects in the last 10 years but eventually cancelled both. Of those, Ananya Abasik 2 was cancelled after CDA spent Tk 316 crore for it, while it withdrew from the Bayezid Housing Project due to its high cost.

City planners raised questions over CDA's new initiative, citing its failure in previous projects.

"Taking up new housing projects is not realistic while previous projects lie incomplete," said Md Delwar Hossain Mazumdar, an urban planner and executive member of the Forum for Planned Chattogram.

Lack of study before taking on housing projects has been the reason behind CDA's failures, he alleged.

Asked why CDA is taking up a new project despite having failed to complete previous ones yet, Kazi Hasan Bin Shams, CDA's spokesperson and chief engineer, dodged the question, saying no concrete development has been made regarding the new project yet.

He declined to elaborate further, saying he was busy.