New election, same old promises

Incumbent mayor announces manifesto ahead of MCC polls

Incumbent mayor of Mymensingh City Corporation, Ekramul Haque Titu, has pledged to address civic problems on priority basis if he is re-elected for a second term.

Titu said this while announcing his 23-point election manifesto at a press conference yesterday noon at Mymensingh Press Club auditorium.

However, voters and civil society members said many of these pledges made by the candidate in the previous election were not fulfilled after he assumed the role of mayor.

The Mymensingh city Corporation election is slated for March 9.

After declaration as a city corporation in 2018, the maiden MCC polls held in 2019 saw Titu elected unopposed as mayor.

This time, a total of 149 candidates are vying for 33 general posts of ward commissioner while 69 are contesting for reserved seats for women. The voting will be held using electronic voting machines (EVMs). Mymensingh city has a total 3,36,490 eligible voters, said election officials.

In his manifesto, Titu stressed on steps to overcome the menacing traffic congestion in the city, including taking experts' opinions, constructing overpasses and flyovers, widening the roads, and a concerted effort to set up a modern traffic system with available manpower.

He also pledged to conduct eviction drives to free the city's canals from illegal grabbers and construct improved drainage to address severe waterlogging in the city in the shortest possible time.

Mentioning that some development projects could not be completed due to pandemic, Titu said he will complete the works and ensure a balanced development across the 33 wards under MCC to transform it into a smart city.

Initiatives will be taken for approval and implantation of the projects already submitted to different departments, he added.

Earlier, two other mayoral candidates -- Ehteshamul Alam, president of Awami League's Mymensingh district unit, and Sadequl Hoque Khan Milky Tazu, district unit AL adviser -- also announced their election manifestos at the same venue yesterday and on last Monday respectively.

Both the candidates made similar pledges, including getting rid of waterlogging and traffic jam.