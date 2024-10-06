New criminals extorting people, businesses now

Say people at white paper formulation committee hearing

Extortion is continuing after the recent political changeover in the country. The void left behind by the previous extortionists has been filled by new ones. Extortion is going on everywhere -- from footpaths to factories, said people taking part in a public hearing of the Committee for the Preparation of the White Paper on the Existing Economic Condition of Bangladesh.

More than 200 people from different professions took part in the hearing yesterday, jointly organised by the committee and the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) at the Peninsula Chittagong.

They said that for the country's economy to be made more dynamic, jobs should be created for the educated unemployed young people.

They pointed out bureaucratic hurdles related to birth registration, passport issuance, trade licences, and land registration lead to hassles and financial strain on ordinary citizens.

Speaking at the event, eminent economist Debapriya Bhattacharya said, "Changing the king without changing the politics will not do. Those who sacrificed their lives [during the uprising] thought about reforming the state. So, we don't want to see the advent of a new tyrant instead of an old one."

