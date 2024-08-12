Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Mon Aug 12, 2024 11:54 AM
Last update on: Mon Aug 12, 2024 11:59 AM

Bangladesh

New chief justice pays tributes to martyrs

Photo: Collected

Newly appointed Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed paid respect to the martyrs of the Liberation War by laying a wreath at the National Memorial in Savar around 7:00am this morning.

After that, he reached the Central Shaheed Minar at 8:50am and paid respect to the martyrs of the Language Movement by placing a wreath there. At the same time, he paid tributes to the martyrs of the quota reform movement and the subsequent anti government protests at the Shaheed Minar.

The Appellate Division's Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam, judges of the High Court Division and other Supreme Court officials were present with him.

