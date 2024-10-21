New campus remains a pipe dream

Jagannath University yesterday marked its 19th founding anniversary. However, it's an institution that traces its origins back to 1868 when it was established as a school by Kishorilal Roy Chowdhury, a zamindar from Manikganj.

In 1947, it became Jagannath College. Eventually, it achieved the status of a public university in 2005.

As the university grew, so did the need for a new campus to accommodate its expanding student body.

In 2016, students launched a protest movement for on-campus residential halls. Then, the authorities concerned promised to build a campus with dormitory facilities. A project was subsequently approved in October 2018, allocating 200 acres of land in Tegharia, Keraniganj.

JnU, which began with 22 departments under four faculties in 2005, now boasts 38 departments across six faculties, serving around 17,000 students on an 11-acre campus. The proposed new campus aims to transform the university into a fully residential institution, accommodating 30,000 students in 60 departments.

The project, budgeted at Tk 1,920.94 crore, was approved by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council.

Plans include modern campus buildings, residential halls, administrative offices, cafeterias, medical centres, sports grounds, a Teacher-Student Centre (TSC), and recreational facilities such as a lake and swimming pool.

Originally scheduled for completion by June 2020, the project has been delayed four times, with no visible progress. University sources say 188.60 acres of the allocated land were handed over in January 2020, but the remaining 11.40 acres are still unacquired.

Complications with land acquisition and perimeter wall construction have stalled development, as per sources.

According to the university's engineering department, four companies were initially contracted for various works under this project.

Starlight Service Limited and RS Limited got a Tk 61.89 crore contract for constructing a five-storeyed engineering building, while Kingdom Builders was given the tender for boundary wall construction at the expense of Tk 33 crore.

RN Enterprise was allocated Tk 3.28 crore for pond renovation.

Meanwhile, a company named UIADL was given Tk 32 crore in two phases for excavating the lake.

Despite the initial payment being made to these entities, work is progressing at a sluggish pace.

The authorities cite incomplete land acquisition as the reason for delays.

But students attributed the prolonged delay to administrative apathy and corruption.

"In the last six years, the lack of visible development has been fuelled by bureaucratic delays, corruption, land acquisition problems, and construction setbacks," said Toukir Ahmed, a student of mass communication and journalism.

Another student, Mujahid Bappy, raised concerns about the project's chief engineer, who faces allegations of irregularities.

Project Director Syed Ali Ahmed said land acquisition is managed by the registrar's office. "Land development and building construction are ongoing, and we have not encountered any obstacles so far," he added.

Chief Engineer Helal Uddin Patwari declined to comment on corruption allegations, saying he had responded to a show-cause notice issued by the university.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Rezaul Karim acknowledged the concerns and vowed to expedite the completion of the new campus.