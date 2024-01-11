New cabinet swearing-in: What’s on the Bangabhaban menu?

An exquisite array of international and local dishes is set to grace the tables at the swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet ministers, scheduled for this evening at the Bangabhaban.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin will administer the oath to the incoming cabinet members, marking a pivotal moment in the nation's governance.

Joynal Abedin, the press secretary to the president, provided an insight into the evening's menu.

"Our focus has been on showcasing a blend of our rich national cuisine along with selected international flavours. We're particularly excited about the national dishes featuring local meats and vegetables," Abedin said.

This emphasis on national cuisine highlights a connection to the country's culinary roots.

The menu's highlights include traditional mutton seekh kebab and chicken shashlik, alongside an exotic Vietnamese fish finger, showcasing the global palate. Vegetarian options are equally sumptuous, with dishes such as sautéed mushrooms, paneer samosa, and a hearty vegetable pie.

For those with a sweet tooth, the evening promises delights like patishapta pitha and baklava. "The inclusion of these desserts adds a sweet note to this significant occasion," Abedin noted.

Moreover, a colourful assortment of fruits like oranges, apples, and grapes will be available, adding a fresh and healthy touch to the feast.

The ceremony will culminate under Bangabhaban's verdant canopy, where the attendees, a select group of 36 individuals poised to take their oath in the new cabinet, will engage in informal conversations over tea and coffee. This gathering aims to foster a sense of camaraderie and informal dialogue among the new ministers.