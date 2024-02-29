New cabinet members likely to take oath tomorrow

More than seven fresh faces are likely to join the existing cabinet led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Their oath taking may take place at 7:30pm tomorrow at the Bangabhaban, said sources in the ruling Awami League and the government.

Majority of the new appointments would be state ministers and deputy ministers while one or two could be made ministers this time.

Also, there are discussions that four to five lawmakers from the reserved seats for women may join the cabinet. One or two may be included in the cabinet as technocrat ministers.

None of the new cabinet members previously held the portfolio of ministers, said sources inside the ruling AL.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin will administer the new ministers' oath-taking ceremony and Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain will conduct it.