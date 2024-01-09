New cabinet by Jan 15: Nasrul

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid yesterday said a new cabinet may be formed by January 15.

He also said that the supply of power and energy at affordable prices will be the main challenge for the new government.

He made the remarks while exchanging greetings with reporters at his office in his ministry.

Nasrul Hamid won the general election from Dhaka-3 constituency for the third consecutive term.

He said the election was held in a free and fair manner due to the strong position taken by the Election Commission.

He said there are many challenges waiting for the new government including bringing inflation under control.

He said the new government has to take measures to introduce automatic fuel price adjustment system to maintain international market price.