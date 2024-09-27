New building turns risky in just 2 years

Within just two years of construction, the new one-storey building of Rangichhara Government Primary School in Kulaura upazila of Moulvibazar has turned into a risky structure.

The building, built on a four-storey foundation, has already developed cracks throughout the structure. The ceiling collapsed in several places, while the upper wall linings of classrooms and balconies have fallen off.

Students and teachers have been attending the classes amid fear and risk of the building collapsing any moment.

"The classrooms have become very risky. Since our second term exams are going on, we are compelled to attend school amid fear," said Nidhi Naidu, a fifth-grader at the school.

Several other students echoed her.

Family members of students and local residents expressed concern over the safety of some 200 students who are attending classes amid the situation.

The school, established in 1949, got approval for a four-storey new building in 2021-22 fiscal year under the demand-based government primary school development project. The construction work of the school building was given to Salim Construction of Srimangal. The one-storey building was constructed at a cost of around Tk 82.25 lakh.

However, within two years of construction, cracks have appeared in the structure while plasters are getting removed in different places.

"The issue with the building's condition has been informed to the officials concerned and relevant authorities," said Sushil Chandra Das, headteacher of the school.

Zakir Hossain, former president of the school's management committee, brought allegation of irregularities in construction of the school building.

Contacted, Iftekhayer Hossain, upazila education officer in Kulaura, said he visited the school recently after guardians submitted formal complaints to him and Kulaura upazila nirbahi officer Mohiuddin.

"I saw first-hand that both students and teachers were afraid to enter the new building. I understand that buildings deteriorate over time. But these structures should last at least 50 years. It is unacceptable that a building is on verge of collapse within a couple of years after construction," he said.

Iftekhayer informed that the engineer responsible for the construction has promised to initiate repairs promptly.

Md Shariful Hoque, sub-assistant engineer of Local Government Engineering Department in Kulaura, said the problem will be resolved soon.

The Kulaura UNO said necessary actions will be taken after investigation into the matter.