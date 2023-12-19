New body supporting Palestine formed

A new body in support of the people of Palestinian, named Palestine Solidarity Committee, Bangladesh, was formed yesterday.

The committee's formation came from a meeting held at Dhaka University, where representatives from diverse fields -- including politicians, educators, and writers--came together.

The meeting unanimously elected Emeritus Professor Serajul Islam Choudhury as the convener.

It was also decided that a joint rally and procession would be organised on December 29 in Shahbagh, calling for an end to the Israeli aggression and genocide in Palestine, demanding a ceasefire and the ultimate liberation of Palestine.

Leaders at the meeting urged all citizens to join the rally and procession.

Several prominent figures addressed the meeting, including Mujahidul Islam Selim, Anu Muhammad, Iqbal Kabir Jahid, Subhrangshu Chakraborty, Prof Harun-or-Rashid, Bazlur Rashid Firoz and numerous others.