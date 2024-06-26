New bill aims to preserve near-extinct languages

The International Mother Language Institute (Amendment) Bill, 2024 was placed in Parliament today to create a trust fund to conduct research on near-extinct mother tongues and movements related to Bangla or other languages in the world.

The fund will be named "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Language Research Trust Fund".

Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury placed the bill, which was sent to the parliamentary standing committee on education ministry for scrutiny.

The committee was asked to submit its report within 30 working days.

According to the bill, there will be two types of funds, permanent and current.

According to the objective of the bill, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in 2020 announced to form a trust fund to provide fellowships and language learning.

It said Bangabandhu initiated the movement to officially recognise Bangla as the national language.

Therefore, it is appropriate to have a language research trust in the name of Bangabandhu, it added.

Permission has been taken from the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Memorial Trust in this regard.