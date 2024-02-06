New BGB DG takes charge

Maj Gen Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui has joined as the director general of Border Guard Bangladesh.

He took over the charge from outgoing BGB chief Maj Gen AKM Nazmul Hasan yesterday afternoon, said a BGB press release.

Ministry of Public Administration appointed Ashrafuzzaman as the new DG of BGB on January 30.

Before joining the BGB, he held many important positions in the army including the director of the Military training directorate and the chairman of the Army Sports Control Board. He also served in the UN Peace Mission, the press release added.