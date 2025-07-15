New BGB BOP inaugurated in Panchagarh

A newly built Border Outpost (BOP) of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) was inaugurated today at Borobari village along the Panchagarh border to enhance border security and improve law and order activities in the region.

Brig Gen SM Zahidur Rahman, commander of BGB's North-West Region (Rangpur), formally inaugurated the Borobari BOP around noon today at the Borobari border area under Haribhanga union of Panchagarh Sadar upazila.

After cutting the ribbon and entering the camp, the BGB official hoisted the national flag and unveiled the nameplate of the new outpost.

He also planted a tree on the camp premises and exchanged greetings with troops after inspection.

Among others, Col Golam Rabbani, Thakurgaon sector commander of BGB, and Lt Col Sheikh Mohammad Badruddoza, commanding officer of BGB-56 Battalion in Nilphamari, were present at the ceremony.

In a brief speech during the inauguration, Brig Gen Zahidur Rahman sought cooperation from local residents and journalists to prevent push-in attempts, curb drug smuggling, and bolster overall security along the Panchagarh border.

He also instructed BGB members to act with utmost professionalism in protecting the border and preventing drug and illegal arms trafficking, as well as tackling all kinds of cross-border crimes.

According to BGB sources, the BGB-56 Battalion in Nilphamari is responsible for guarding about 147 kilometres of border across Panchagarh and Nilphamari districts, including around 125 kilometres in Panchagarh alone.

The battalion currently operates 18 BOPs across the two districts, 14 of which are located in Panchagarh.