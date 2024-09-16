‘New Bangladesh’ must embrace anti-discrimination spirit

Speakers tell Democracy Day event

To build the desired "New Bangladesh", it is imperative to flourish a political force imbued with the spirit of the anti-discrimination movement, said TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman yesterday.

Iftekharuzzaman made the remarks at a discussion, titled "Democracy and Good Governance in New Bangladesh: Youth Expectations," organised by Transparency International Bangladesh in observance of International Democracy Day 2024 at its Dhanmondi office.

He said the activities of anti-democratic forces that are communal, intolerant, and against pluralism contradict the core lessons of the anti-discrimination movement.

At the discussion, media professional Shimu Naser said in "New Bangladesh", no one should fear oppression from government forces for criticising someone's work.

"Over the past 10-15 years, political cartoons have been eradicated, curbing the freedom of expression of artists. We should be able to criticise those in power fearlessly," he said.

Mentioning that the marginalised communities played an active role in this movement, Naser said, "We are not hearing about what kind of Bangladesh they want. I believe the laws and governance structure of the 'New Bangladesh' should be formulated or amended keeping everyone in mind."

Hasnat Abdullah, a key coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, said due to previous bad experiences, people do not want to trust those who come to power.

"They [people] also look at us with suspicion. We cannot blame them for this. There are concerns that those who come to power through movements might act the same way," he said, adding that in the past, asking questions during a government's tenure often came at a price.

"However, there is no way to get benefitted or pay the price for asking questions to us. No one will get a plot of land, an apartment, or any special benefits for asking questions about us. By questioning us, we will learn, and reforms will be accelerated."

Another coordinator, Arif Sohel, said, "This movement is aimed at ensuring equality, dignity, and social justice. Our flag changed in 1947 and 1971, but true independence was not achieved, as every ruler that followed contained elements of dictatorship."

He said they believe the protest movement of 2024 has given rise to a language of resistance among the people, something that was not achieved in 2018.

"We were able to speak the language of the people, which is why we were able to remove the dictator," Sohel said.

Samanta Shermeen, spokesperson of the newly formed Jatiya Nagorik Committee, said the idea of a "New Bangladesh" has sparked great hopes and aspirations among the youth.

"To build this, we must create an environment for public discourse... To ensure the participation of all people in reforming the state's structure, discussions may need to be organised at the rural level and in regional settings," she added.